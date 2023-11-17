SCR books 219 cases for smoking in railway premises

Between October 18 and November 16, the SCR officials conducted 1,540 checks at different railway stations, 1,028 checks in various trains, 186 checks at other railway premises like yards, washing lines etc.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: During a month-long special drive, the South Central Railway (SCR) officials booked seven cases against persons carrying inflammables including fire crackers in trains and 219 cases against those found smoking in railway premises.

Several awareness programs were taken up to avoid carriage of inflammable articles in railway premises, before Diwali Season to create awareness among the rail users. Railway officials said it has been cautioned in advance that rail users are not supposed to carry fire crackers or any other explosive or inflammable articles such as fire crackers, gas cylinder, petrol and fuel.

As part of the awareness programs, extensive publicity has been given on various media and regular announcements were made at railway stations to sensitise passengers.