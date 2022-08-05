SCR cancels 34 MMTS train services on Sunday

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) announced cancellation of 34 MMTS services on Sunday.

The cancelled MMTS trains include Lingampalli-Hyderabad services 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47139, 47138 and 47140. In Hyderabad-Lingampalli section, the cancelled services are 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120.

In Falaknuma- Lingampalli section, the cancelled MMTS trains include 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47220 and 47170 while trains 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47192, will be cancelled between Lingampalli and Falaknuma section.