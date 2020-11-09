SCR develops software for LHB coaches

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has developed a first-of-its-kind new software prototype for integrated online monitoring of LHB coaches while on run.

This will continuously measure and record data points for online monitoring of axle box bearings and Wheel Slide Protection Device (WSPD) by making use of the data analytics in making the train journey safer and avoiding en-route coach detachments.

The integrated online monitoring system has been installed in LHB coaches and will monitor the WSPD and axle box temperature of LHB coaches on continuous basis through mobile application and will alert in case of fault being noticed, for timely preventive corrective action.

At present, the WSP system is being examined during primary maintenance. However, there are several faults that can happen while the train is on run which can lead to wheel shelling which in turn causes several other problems such as spring breakage, grease oozing and damper leakage.

To effectively address the problem, the new software will be able to provide important data such as time of occurrence of the fault, how long WSPD system was in fault mode, provide pointers for reason of the fault and relay this information in the real time so that correct action can be taken to avoid wheel shelling, SCR said in a press release.

