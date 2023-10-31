SCR organises ‘Run For Unity’ rally as part of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Published Date - 07:25 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: South Central Railway held ‘Run for Unity’ rally followed by a pledge on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) organized by the SCR Sports Association (SCRSA) at Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, AK Srivastava, President/SCRSA and Principal Chief Materials Manager, Pradeep Singh Rathore, General Secretary/SCRSA and Additional Divisional Railway Manager/Infra, Secunderabad Division, other senior officials, sports, civil defense personnel and staff participated in the event.

The General Manager administered the Ekta Diwas pledge to the large gathering and flagged off and led the ‘Run for Unity’ rally to create awareness on the importance of vigilance. The rally was aimed to reaffirm the commitment of SCR to promote integrity and probity in public life, generate public awareness and publicize the adverse impact of corruption and to bring down the menace of corruption to zero.

The theme for the current year’s Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) is “Say no to Corruption; Commit to the Nation” and the vigilance wing of SCR is organizing several programs during the vigilance week from October 30 to November 5 at Zonal Headquarters, six Divisions, three major workshops and field units.

