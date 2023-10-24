Vande Bharat Express emerges as the preferred mode of transport amongst youth

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the Vande Bharat trains were a testament to the commitment of Indian Railways to enhance the travel experience and make the train journey more comfortable.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: Vande Bharat Express has emerged as the preferred mode of transport amongst the youth, with about 56 per cent of passengers on the Vande Bharat trains on South Central Railway (SCR) zone, being youngsters and working class people.

With its design, amenities and service, the Vande Bharat train is redefining train travel, the SCR said in a press release.

Presently, five Vande Bharat trains are originating on SCR jurisdiction including Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad – Tirupati, Tirupati – Secunderabad, Kacheguda – Yesvantpur (Hyderabad – Bengaluru) and Vijayawada – MGR Chennai Central. These trains are running successfully with more than 100 per cent patronage.

According the SCR officials, an average of 29.08 per cent passengers travelling in Vande Bharat are youngsters in the age group of 25 years to 34 years. Similarly, in the age bracket of 35-49 years, an average of 26.85 per cent passengers were found to prefer the Vande Bharat Express over other modes of transportation.

Overall, around 56 per cent of passengers on Vande Bharat trains in SCR jurisdiction are youngsters and working class people.

“This age group has become the highest as compared to the other age group passengers who travel in Vande Bharat trains. Elderly persons in both Telugu States too have shown their likeness for Vande Bharat Express for its comfort and speed,” said a railway official. Since introduction, a total of 7.16 lakh passengers have availed the services of the five Vande Bharat trains originating on SCR jurisdiction so far.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the Vande Bharat trains were a testament to the commitment of Indian Railways to enhance the travel experience and make the train journey more comfortable.