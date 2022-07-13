SCR registers fastest scrap sale of Rs 100 crore in 103 days during current financial year

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:53 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: Leading among all the zones on Indian Railways, the South Central Railway (SCR), as part of efforts to achieve ‘Mission Zero Scrap’, has recorded a whopping Rs 100 crore revenue through scrap sales in just 103 days during the current financial year 2022-23.

The zone has doubled the scrap sale for the corresponding period of the previous financial year i.e., 2021-22 which was Rs. 52.12 crore. The SCR has been in the forefront in optimal utilization of resources by mobilising scrap materials and undertaking sales through e-auction conducted online through Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) portal, a press release said.

Foot by Foot Mapping is being conducted rigorously by all Divisions so that all unserviceable scrap materials are offered promptly for sale. It is ensured that no scrap is accumulated either for a month or a truck load of quantity without processing it for disposal.

The SCR has been disposing condemned Rails and other P-Way items, Railway locos, coaches, wagons, other ferrous and non-ferrous materials accumulated from Divisions and workshops. This practice has contributed towards clearing out workshops, Loco sheds, Railway Units and premises and the conversion of every scrap material into a financial resource for the exchequer, the release said.

SCR has fully implemented the User Depot Module (UDM) at all stores depots across the zone. All users have been on-boarded and all transactions are being done only through UDM.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge) stated that the e-auction process has improved transparency and ease of doing business. It has also reduced the grievances of purchasers and reduced the gap between Railways and the bidders.