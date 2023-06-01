SCR registers record performance in May

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) registered its best ever monthly performance in both passenger and freight segment for the month of May.

The zone has crossed Rs.500 crore mark in the monthly passenger revenue for the first time and has achieved originating passenger revenue of Rs.513.41 crore. The previous best was Rs.467.82 crore earned in April. Similarly, the zone has transported 12.517 Million Tons of originating freight during the month which is also the highest ever.

The SCR authorities said the zone has carried 26.11 million passengers in May witnessing the growth of 24 per cent, when compared with the 21.12 million passengers in the May, 2022. Apart from the regular trains, the zone operated 538 trips of special trains during the month to meet additional rush during the summer season. This helped in transporting additionally 4.65 lakhs passengers, while generating Rs. 36.52 crore revenue.

The zone has been giving special thrust towards strengthening its freight traffic by implementing wide variety of initiatives and special measures, a press release said.

The SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain expressed satisfaction on the way in which the zone is registering the best performance month by month. He appreciated the staff of all departments for maintaining the excellent coordination which has led to the improvement towards the overall performance of the zone.