SCR relaxes distance restriction for purchasing tickets through UTS Mobile App

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has relaxed the distance restriction for using UTS mobile application for purchasing unreserved tickets from existing 5 km to 10 km in suburban stations and from 5 km to 20 km in case of non suburban stations.

The SCR has introduced ‘UTS’ Mobile Application for issuing unreserved tickets in the year 2018 to provide hassle free and convenient ticketing system for passengers purchasing unreserved tickets. Following a positive repsonse from rail users, the Indian Railways to further encourage the rail passengers use the App, has relaxed the distance restriction by giving more area coverage to the unreserved passengers use the digital purchase option.

Accordingly, now, unreserved journey tickets can be purchased beyond 15 meters and within 10 km from journey commencement station in case of suburban stations, and beyond 15 meters and within 20 km from journey commencement station in case of non suburban stations.

Generally, a huge segment of passengers on Indian Railways travel by unreserved tickets for whom, UTS mobile App is a convenient option to obtain hassle-free train tickets. The App works on smart phones with Android, IOS and Windows versions and the same can be downloaded free of cost. Passengers can purchase unreserved, platform and season tickets through their mobile (cashless) as per their convenience without standing in the queue and the payment can be made through wallets like R-Wallet, PayTM, Mobikwik or through internet banking, a press release said.