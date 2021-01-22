South Central Railway bags Rajbhasha award

South Central Railway was conferred with the award in the field of effective implementation of Rajbhasha Hindi for the second consecutive year.

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway’s General Manager Office was conferred with Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) Rajbhasha shield and best in-house magazine award during the Rajbhasha Award distribution ceremony held at Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, Begumpet, here on Friday.

On this occasion, prizes were distributed to the winners of various Hindi competitions conducted on virtual medium during Covid-19 pandemic. South Central Railway was conferred with the award in the field of effective implementation of Rajbhasha Hindi for the second consecutive year.

General Manager’s Office will be the co-ordinating office of TOLIC-4, Hyderabad for the years 2021-23.

Brijendra Kumar, Principal Finance Advisor and Mukya Rajbhasha Adhikari, SCR said that all member offices will continue to extend their support and under the aegis of TOLIC, zone will continue to improve the implementation of Rajbhasha in the coming years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .