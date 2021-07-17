South Central Railway to resume unreserved train services from Monday

Passengers can purchase their tickets through the booking counters at the stations and other mediums like UTS App (online), Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, Coin Ticket Vending Machines and others

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) is resuming the services of unreserved trains (spot ticket purchasing) from Monday in a phased manner in tune with gradual and phased resumption of train services which were affected due to Covid pandemic.

In the wake of the pandemic, passengers who had purchased tickets in advance, were permitted to board trains. Now, with unreserved trains being resumed from Monday, passengers can purchase tickets on the spot and board trains. Passengers can purchase their tickets through the booking counters at the stations and other mediums like UTS App (online), Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, Coin Ticket Vending Machines and others.

In view of the Covid pandemic and the importance of maintaining physical distance, SCR appealed to passengers to use UTS App and ATVMs and other mediums and avoid queues at the booking counters. Further, the passengers will also have the facility of buying season tickets as well.

These unreserved trains will be operated on par with regular Express trains so as to benefit the passengers by reducing the travel time. SCR has undertaken major track strengthening works over the last one year. These measures have resulted in enhancing maximum permissible speed at which trains can be operated in several sections across SCR network.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya appealed to passengers to follow the Covid protocols both at the stations and also in the trains. He said while these train services were being resumed to meet the passengers’ demands, adequate precautions like wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance, frequent sanitisation, etc should be practiced by passengers.

