Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 08:45 PM, Tue - 13 September 22
South Central Railway to run special trains to clear extra rush; details inside
(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains between Hyderabad – Tirupati, Hyderabad – Nagarsol, Narsapur – Yesvantpur.

Accordingly, Train No. 07120 Hyderabad – Tirupati Special Train will depart at 6.15 pm on September 16 and arrive the next day at 8.45 am while Train No. 07121 Tirupati – Hyderabad Special will depart at 5.15 pm on September 17 and arrive the next day at 7.40 am.

Train No. 07089 Hyderabad – Nagarsol will depart at 7 pm on September 14 and arrive the next day at 9.25 am while Train No. 07090 Nagarsol – Hyderabad Special will depart at 10 pm on September 15and arrive the next day at 1 pm.

Train No. 07153 Narsapur – Yesvantpur Special Train will depart at 3.10 pm on September 14 and in the return, Train No. 07154 Yesvantpur – Narsapur Special Train will depart at 3.50 pm on September 15.

Enroute, Hyderabad – Tirupati – Hyderabad Specials will stop at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

07089/07090 Hyderabad – Nagarsol – Hyderabad Special Trains will stop at Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad, Bidar, Bhalki, Udgir, Latur Rd, Parli, Gangakher, Parbhani, Selu, Partur, Jalna and Aurangabad stations in both the directions.

