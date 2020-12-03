SCR Secunderabad division win six awards in 6th Garden Festival 2020

For the 6th Garden Festival 2020, a total of 214 entries were received statewide of which six entries made by Secunderabad Division were awarded prizes that included five entries receiving 1st prizes.

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad division of South Central Railway has been awarded six prizes in the 6th Garden Festival 2020 conducted by the Department of Horticulture, Telangana.

The Garden Festival is organised every year to encourage various stakeholders, organisations, institutes and residential colonies for the development of green cover across their premises.

Applications are invited for the competitions in 10 different categories like landscape gardens maintained by State/Central Government institutions, private companies, Defence organisations, gardens maintained by government undertakings, corporations, educational institutions, individuals, farm houses, podium gardens etc.

The first prizes were won by Hyderabad Railway Station Vertical Garden, Nursery, Sanchalan Bhavan, Garden, Sanchalan Bhavan, Residential Garden, DRM Bungalow No.1 and for Kitchen Garden, DRM Bungalow No.1 while second prize went for Landscape Garden, Sanchalan Bhavan, a press release said.

The SCR General Manager, Gajanan Mallya, specially appreciated Anand Bhatia, DRM, Secunderabad and other Railway officials for showing keen interest on improving greenery in office surroundings which will help in creating pollution free atmosphere besides providing fresh air. It also helps in reducing carbon footprint and creating environment friendly atmosphere, he added.

Special interest was being taken by DRM, Secunderabad in selecting different varieties of plants right from the stage of seeding including large variety of ornamental plants and seasonal flowers, the press release added.

