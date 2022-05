SCR to add extra coaches for 22 trains to facilitate waiting list passengers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:57 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: In order to provide additional travelling facility for the wait-listed passengers in summer season, South Central Railway has decided to augment 11 pairs of trains with additional coaches.

Train No. 17007/17008 Secunderabad – Darbhanga – Secunderabad trains will be augmented with two Sleeper Class Coaches between June 4 and 28 from Secunderabad and June 7 to July 1 from Darbhanga.

One 2 AC will be augmented with Train No. 17016/17015 Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad between June 1 and 30 from Secunderabad and June 3 to July 2 from Bhubaneswar; and Train No. 12720/12719 Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad from June 1 to 29 at Hyderabad and June 3 to July 1 at Jaipur.

Train No. 17014/17013 Hyderabad-Hadapsar-Hyderabad trains will be augmented with one Sleeper Class Coach between June 2 and 30 from Hyderabad and June 3 to July 1 from Hadapsar.

Train No. 22737/22738 Secunderabad – Hisar – Secunderabad trains will be augmented with one Sleeper Class Coach between June 1 to 29 from Secunderabad and June 4 to July 2 from Hisar.

Train No. 17249/17250 Tirupati–Kakinada Town–Tirupati; Train No. 17247/17248 Narasapur – Dharmavaram – Narasapur and Train No. 17251/17252 Guntur – Kacheguda – Guntur trains will be augmented with one Sleeper Class Coach between June 1 and 30 from Tirupati, Narsapur and Guntur and between June 2 and July 1 from Kakinada Town, Dharmavaram and Kacheguda.

Train No. 17243/17244 Guntur – Rayagada – Guntur trains will be augmented with one Sleeper Class Coach between June 3 and July 2 from Guntur and from June 4 to July 3 from Rayagada.

Similalry, Train No. 12795/12796 Vijayawada – Lingampally – Vijayawada and Train No. 12718/12717 Vijayawada – Lingampally – Visakhapatnam trains will be augmented with one AC Chair Car between June 1 and 30 at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and from June 2 to July 1 at Lingampalli.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .