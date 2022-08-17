| Scr To Operate One Way Special Train From Kacheguda To Bhadrachalam

SCR to operate one way special train from Kacheguda to Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway(SCR) will run one way special train from Kacheguda to Bhadrachalam Road.

Accordingly, Train no. 07597 Kacheguda – Bhadrachalam Road will depart at 2 pm on August 18 and arrive at 7.30 pm the same day.

This special train will stop at Malkajgiri, Cherlapalli, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Kesamudram, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Karepalli and Gandhipuram stations. It consists of AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.