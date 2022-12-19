SCR to operate special trains between Secunderabad, Tirupati

To clear extra rush, the South Central Railway will be running two special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupat
Hyderabad: To clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will be running two special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.
The special trains include Secunderabad – Tirupati (07179) train on December 21, Tirupati – Secunderabad (07180) on December 22, Secunderabad – Tirupati (07181) train on December 23 and Tirupati – Secunderabad (07182) train on December 24.
These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, the SCR said.