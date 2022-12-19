Monday, Dec 19, 2022
Home | Telangana | Scr To Operate Special Trains Between Secunderabad Tirupati

SCR to operate special trains between Secunderabad, Tirupati

To clear extra rush, the South Central Railway will be running two special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupat

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 19 December 22
SCR to operate special trains between Secunderabad, Tirupati
File Photo

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will be running two special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

The special trains include Secunderabad – Tirupati (07179) train on December 21, Tirupati – Secunderabad (07180) on December 22, Secunderabad – Tirupati (07181) train on December 23 and Tirupati – Secunderabad (07182) train on December 24.

These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, the SCR said.

Related News

Latest News