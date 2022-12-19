SCR to operate special trains between Secunderabad, Tirupati

To clear extra rush, the South Central Railway will be running two special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will be running two special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

The special trains include Secunderabad – Tirupati (07179) train on December 21, Tirupati – Secunderabad (07180) on December 22, Secunderabad – Tirupati (07181) train on December 23 and Tirupati – Secunderabad (07182) train on December 24.

These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, the SCR said.