SCR to run special MMTS services, in view of NYE

SCR will run special MMTS services between Lingampalli – Hyderabad and Lingampalli – Falaknuma

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:24 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: In view of the New Year celebrations at Calvary Temple in Hyderabad Nagar, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special MMTS services between Lingampalli – Hyderabad and Lingampalli – Falaknuma on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.