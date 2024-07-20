Take note: MMTS services on certain routes cancelled for two days

The South Central Railway cancelled services due to the ongoing Secunderabad station redevelopment works
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled certain MMTS services in Hyderabad for Saturday and Sunday due to the ongoing Secunderabad station redevelopment works.
The MMTS trains that have been cancelled include Tr.no.47177 (Ramchandrapuram – Falaknuma), Tr.no. 47156 (Falaknuma – Secunderabad), Tr.no.47185 (Secunderabad – Falaknuma), Tr.no.47252 (Falaknuma – Secunderabad), Tr.no.47243 (Secunderabad – Medchal), Tr.no.47241 (Medchal – Secunderabad), Tr.no.47250 (Secunderabad – Falaknuma), Tr.no 47201 (Falaknuma – Hyderabad), Tr.no.47119 (Hyderabad – Lingampalli), Tr.no.47217 (Lingampalli – Falaknuma) and Tr.no.47218 (Falaknuma – Ramchandrapuram).