| Scr To Run Special Trains Between Various Destinations Details Inside

SCR to run special trains between various destinations; details inside

These special trains include Hyderabad – Yesvantpur running on December 6, 13, 20 and 27; Yesvantpur – Hyderabad running on December 7, 14, 21 and 27.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

These special trains include Hyderabad – Yesvantpur running on December 6, 13, 20 and 27; Yesvantpur – Hyderabad running on December 7, 14, 21 and 27.

Also Read SCR to operate special trains to clear extra rush

Likewise, the Secunderabad –Yesvantpur train running on December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and Yesvantpur – Secunderabad running on December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

These special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches, the SCR said.