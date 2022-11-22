SCR to operate special trains to clear extra rush

To clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:52 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

These special trains include Visakhapatnam – Mahabubnagar between December 6 to 27, Mahabubnagar – Visakhapatnam between December 7 to 28, Kacheguda – Kollam on December 5, 12, 19 and 26 and January 2 and 9, 2023.

Likewise, the Kollam – Kacheguda train will run on December 7, 14, 21 and 28 December and January 4 and 11, 2023.

These special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches, the SCR said.