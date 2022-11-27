SCR to run special trains to clear extra rush

In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kacheguda – Tirupati – Kacheguda via Kazipet, Warangal and Vijayawada.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Representational Image

Train No. 07473 Kacheguda – Tirupati will be operated on December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, departing on Fridays at 5.20 pm and arriving the next day at 7.20 am.

Similarly, 07474 Tirupati – Kacheguda will be operated on December 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, departing on Saturdays at 7.30 pm and arriving the next day at 9.10 am.

These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal,

Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta

stations in both the directions. These trains consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches.