Scramjet, Arabian Queen, Advance Guard shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:12 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Scramjet, Arabian Queen, Advance Guard, Pedro Planet, Bugsy & White Roses impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Turgut (Deepak Singh) 48, moved easy. Long John (Khurshad Alam) 48, moved freely. That’s My Way (Afroz Khan) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy.

Icicle (Deepak Singh) 46.5, handy. Swiss Girl (RB) 48, moved easy.

800m:

Pinatubo (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Beauty On Parade (RB)

1-2, 600/46, handy. Blue Brigade (Mohith Singh) 1-1, 600/45, not extended.

Hartnell (Mohith Singh) (From 1200/400) 1-2, moved easy. Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/46, handy. My Grandeur (P Ajeeth K) 1-4, 600/48, moved easy. Blast In Class (Santhosh Raj) 1-3, 600/47, handy.

Arrowtown (RB) 59, 600/43, not extended. Golden Inzio (Kuldeep Singh) &

Ikra (Aneel) 1-0, 600/45, pair finished level.

1000m:

First Class (Dhanu Singh) & Jet Falcon (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, former moved well. Arabian Queen (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased.

Roshanara (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, well in hand. Temptations

(P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, moved fluently. Spectacular Cruise (RB)

1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Juramento (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, looks well. Yaletown (A Joshi) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy.

Advance Guard (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Euphoria (Dhanusingh) & Shazam (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair well in hand.

Pedro Planet (Afroz Khan) & Carlisle (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44,

former maintains form. Humanitarian (RB) & Bellaque (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair coming up. Urgent (Madhu Babu) 1-18, (From 1200/600) 47, eased up. Bugsy (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Briar Ridge (Santhosh Raj) & Strauss (P Sai Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair finished level. Saffron Art (RB) & Ashwa Raudee (K Mukesh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair not extended. White Roses (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, a good display. Glimmer Of Hope (P Venkat ) & Barbet (K Mukesh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair well in hand. Scramjet (P Sai Kumar) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Life’s Living (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well.