SEC issues notification for preparation of GHMC ward-wise electoral rolls

Hyderabad: Clearly indicating that the GHMC elections would be held before expiry of the term i.e., February 10, 2021, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday issued a notification for preparation and publication of ward-wise electoral rolls. A decision in this regard came after the MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar met the State Election Commissioner C Partah Sarathi and discussed the completion of elections within stipulated time.

According to the notification, the draft voters list for GHMC will be issued on November 7, the GHMC commissioner will meet with representatives of political parties on November 9, objections to the voters list will be received upto November 11 and the final list of voters will be published on November 13.

The term of office of the GHMC will be expiring on February 10, 2021 and according to the Article 243-U (3)(a) of the Constitution and Section – 7 of GHMC Act the elections shall be completed within three months before expiry of five years of its term. Arvind Kumar appraised the SEC about the government order to continue the existing delimitation of wards for the ensuing elections also. He told the SEC that as per the recent amendment to Section-5 (2) of the GHMC Act the current reservations of wards for STs, SCs, BCs and women would be applicable to ensuing elections too.

Arvind Kumar requested the SEC to initiate action for conduct of the fourth ordinary elections to GHMC as the term of the existing body is expiring in February. Accordingly, while issuing the notification for preparation and publication of ward-wise electoral rolls in GHMC, the SEC suggested to the Commissioner and Election Authority, GHMC that the entire GHMC machinery should concentrate on election work from now onwards till completion of elections. He also instructed that the ward-wise electoral rolls shall be prepared by Deputy Municipal Commissioners with meticulous care as perfection of Electoral Rolls will lead for smooth conduct of Elections.

