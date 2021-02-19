Second dose of vaccination begins in Telangana

So far, 1,93,486 healthcare workers from both government and private health care institutions received the first dose of Covid vaccine in Telangana out of the targeted 3,31,097.

Hyderabad: As part of administering the second dose of Covid vaccine to healthcare workers in government hospitals, the Public Health wing has inoculated 25,695 beneficiaries out of the targeted 29,215 individuals on Thursday.

“Apart from one minor adverse event after immunisation, no major health related complications were reported on Thursday,” Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.

The total number of front line workers who received the first dose of Covid vaccine is 86,442 out of the targeted 2,57,239. The percentage of frontline workers, who were drawn from different government departments including police, Panchayat Raj, MA&UD and Revenue, who were inoculated with the first dose of Covid vaccine, is 34 per cent.

The administration of second dose of Covid vaccine to health care workers will continue across the State on Friday.

