Second phase of sheep distribution to resume soon: Balaraju Yadav

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Corporation chairman Doodimetla Balaraju Yadav condemned the attempts of BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to mislead the Yadava and Kuruma communities in Munugode constituency on sheep distribution scheme. He said the scheme was temporarily halted following a complaint from the BJP leaders to the Election Commission of India during the Munugode by-election, in an attempt to distance the Yadava-Kuruma community from the ruling TRS (BRS).

Speaking to mediapersons at his office here on Monday, Balaraju Yadav said the sheep distribution scheme was launched in 2017 to empower the members of Yadava-Kuruma community by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. About 7.61 lakh beneficiaries were identified under the scheme and about 3.93 lakh units comprising 84 lakh sheep, have been distributed under the first phase at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

“In the second phase, it was proposed to extend the scheme to beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer method. The pilot project was scheduled to be launched in Yadadri-Bhongir and Nalgonda districts. But taking advantage of the Munugode bypoll, the BJP lodged a complaint with the EC against implementing the scheme,” Balaraju Yadav said. Under the second phase, the government will distribute sheep units to 3.63 lakh beneficiaries at an expenditure of Rs 4,697 crore.

He alleged that Rajgopal Reddy was spreading false propaganda upon losing the by-election to the TRS. He said total Rs 93 crore was deposited into the bank accounts of 7,600 beneficiaries in Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir districts. They will be able to purchase the sheep of their choice after the State government finalises the modalities of the scheme. He demanded that Rajgopal Reddy should convince the BJP government at the Centre and prove his commitment towards people of Munugode constituency by implementing his electoral promises, failing which demonstration would be staged in front of the former MLA’s residence.