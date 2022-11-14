Munugode: Protesting Rajgopal Reddy taken into police custody

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was speaking at a dharna of shepherds at Munugode on Monday

Nalgonda: Police took BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy into custody and shifted him to Munugode police station after he staged a demonstration at the main junction and held up traffic for more than two hours.

As Rajagopal Reddy and 100 followers sat on dharna at the main junction of Munugode, the vehicles jammed on all four routes for more than two kilometres long.

The police officers requested Reddy to call off the protest, but he argued with them saying that he would continue the dharna till the government respond to the issue of freezing amounts in banks for the sheep distribution scheme.

Then, police took him into custody and shifted him to Munugode police station. The BJP workers then demonstrated in front of the police station protesting the arrest of Rajgopal.

Mild tension prevailed at Munugode when the victory rally of Munugode MLA Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy reached Ambedkar centre, located near the demonstration venue. At a stage, TRS and BJP workers raised slogans and counter-slogans.