Second unit of NTPC Telangana synchronized

The second unit of the 2x800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project was successfully synchronized with the grid for the first time at 11.49 am

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Peddapalli: The second unit (800 MW) of the 2×800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project was successfully synchronized with the grid for the first time at 11.49 am on Wednesday.

Head of the project, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana) Kedar Ranjan Pandu along with General Manager (O&M) Atul Kamlakar Desai, GM (Project) Anupam Mukherjee, GM (TS) Mohan Reddy, GM(C&T) Santosh Tiwari, GM (TS) Arpan Das Gupta and other senior officers congratulated and appreciated the Telangana team on the milestone.

The unit will be stabilized gradually by commissioning various auxiliary equipment and systems viz., boiler and turbine auxiliaries, coal handling system, ash handling system, ash handling system, water system, electrical system, etc. Established as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014, the 5×800 MW (4,000) supercritical thermal power plant is mandated to supply 85 percent of the energy generated by it to Telangana.

The Telangana government had made a formal request to the NTPC and Ministry of Power to Allocate 100 percent of the power generated there to meet the increasing demand for energy in the state, but a decision was yet to be taken on this.