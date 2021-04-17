Second wave intensifies in TS, 4446 cases and 12 fatalities on Friday

The State on Friday had 33, 514 active cases of which 11, 396 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 22, 118 are in home and institutional isolation.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded its biggest ever jump in Covid infections with health authorities reporting 4446 new Covid cases and 12 fatalities on Friday.

The State on Friday had 33, 514 active cases of which 11, 396 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 22, 118 are in home and institutional isolation.

As many as 15 districts from across the State have now reported more than 100 Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours. Ramping up the testing, health authorities on Friday conducted 1, 26, 235 Covid tests.

The surge of Covid cases has continued across the state with areas under GHMC remaining the worst hit with 598 new cases followed by adjoining districts of Medchal Malkajgiri with 435 cases and 326 cases from Rangareddy.

Nizamabad district, which borders Maharashtra is also worst affected and has recorded 314 new infections while Jagtiyal reported 180 cases followed by 235 in Sangareddy, 160 in Nirmal, 184 in Kamareddy, 168 in Nalgonda, 148 in Khammam, 149 in Karimnagar, 121 in Mancherial, 139 in Mahabubnagar, 136 in Warangal Urban and 111 new Covid infections in Siddipet.

On Friday, 1414 persons recovered, taking the total recoveries in the State to 3, 11, 008 with a recovery rate of 89.8 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 87.2 percent.

So far, a total of 1, 16, 08, 116 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 3, 46, 331 have tested positive.

The cases reported from the districts included 71 from Adilabad, 61 from Bhadradri, 45 Jangaon, 20 from Bhupalpally, 26 from Gadwal, 21 from Asifabad, 36 from Mahabubabad, 87 from Medak, 17 from Mulugu, 91 from Nagarkurnool, 29 from Narayanpet, 160 from Nirmal, 67 from Peddapalli, 88 from Siricilla, 87 from Suryapet, 95 from Vikarabad, 69 from Wanaparthy, 54 from Warangal Rural and 78 from Bhongir.

