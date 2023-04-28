Secretariat reflects Telangana’s pride: Minister Prashanth Reddy

Telangana R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy shares his experience in working on the new Secretariat with Telangana Today

By S. Sandeep Kumar Updated On - 12:10 AM, Sat - 29 April 23

Source: Facebook/Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: The Roads and Buildings Department, perhaps, did not execute mega projects in united Andhra Pradesh as it has done in the last nine years in Telangana. Many unique projects such as the Integrated Collectorate complexes, 125-ft-tall BR Ambedkar statue, Martyrs Memorial and the new Secretariat were constructed by the department after the formation of the State. R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy shares his experience in working on the new Secretariat with Telangana Today.

Q: On the significance of the new Secretariat complex

A: It is a marvellous structure. Apart from being the nerve centre of the State administration, it reflects Telangana’s pride and self-respect. During the separate State agitation, the Telangana people were humiliated over the lack of governing and administration skills. The Irrigation Department constructed the Kaleshwaram project and the Agriculture Department’s initiatives made Telangana the second-largest paddy producer in the country. Likewise, the R&B Department constructed the new Secretariat, the towering Ambedkar statue and the Martyrs Memorial is ready for inauguration. These are Telangana’s achievements and showcase the State government’s commitment.

Q: The secretariat complex was constructed in a short span

A: All credit goes to our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao garu. Save for a few months, the construction of the new Parliament building and Secretariat commenced almost at the same time. The Chief Minister monitored every aspect in detail and directed us to place orders for raw material and equipment well in advance. Generally, contracts are offered to different agencies for different works for such a mammoth project, but on the contrary, all the works were handed over to one agency. This expedited the work as there was no coordination problem and every day, about 4,000 workers worked at the site.

Q: On the challenges faced

A: Placing orders for cement, steel and other materials, and ensuring timely delivery of the stocks was a challenge. Execution of works as per the designs and schedules was also a task. It took about seven months to manufacture the centralised AC plant. By the time the first-floor slab was laid, the AC installation works were planned. Likewise, all work was preplanned. During the Covid time, special vaccination camps were organised for workers and officials and staff worked with commitment. The Secretariat will remain in history and everybody worked with passion.

Q: On the administration facilities

A: About 25 chambers, including the Chief Minister’s, Chief Secretary’s and Ministers’, have been built. The department staff members have to just plug in their computers and resume their work. Unlike the earlier practice, Ministers’ peshi, section offices and conference halls have been set up next to the Ministers’ chambers. It saves a lot of time. There are about 35 video conference halls in the Secretariat, which are like three multiplexes in one place.

Q: During your tenure, the R&B Department executed mega projects such as Yadadri, Ambedkar statue and Secretariat. Which was more challenging?

A: Every project has its own challenges. In terms of size, the Secretariat was a mammoth project. The towering Ambedkar statue was a different challenge and for the Martyrs Memorial, steel had to be imported from Germany. The satisfactory part is that all these projects were executed indigenously and the Secretariat will remain as an iconic structure for its design and architecture.