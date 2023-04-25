New Telangana Secretariat: Floors allotted to departments

Instructions have been issued to the departments to commence their operations from Sunday from the new Secretariat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: With just five days left for the inauguration of the new Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, floors have been allocated to different departments with Heads of the Departments being directed to shift their offices accordingly.

Instructions have been issued to the departments to commence their operations from Sunday from the Secretariat. Already, departments have commenced the exercise to shift their offices with a target to complete the exercise by Friday. Secretaries have been directed to fix the responsibility in writing for each and every file to the concerned staff or officer to ensure the files are shifted safely and securely to the new building.

Three departments are being accommodated in each floor. The departments have been assigned specific time slots and days for shifting their offices.

Inauguration day arrangements

This apart, department wise instructions have been issued to make arrangements for the inauguration ceremony on Sunday. After the rituals and special pujas, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be arriving at the Secretariat around 1 p.m. After the traditional welcome, he will occupy his office in the sixth floor and sign the files and formally launch the commencement of administrative operations at the Secretariat.

This would be followed by formal occupation of respective chambers by the Chief Secretary, Ministers, Secretaries and other officials from 2 pm. After all the employees assemble at the Secretariat lawns, the Chief Minister would address them at about 2.15 pm.

The IT department has been directed to install WiFi and internet connections and extend technical facilities. The Police department has been directed to make the security arrangements, parking facilities and entry and exit plans for visitors and vehicles.

