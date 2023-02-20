Secunderabad: Last rites of MLA G Sayanna performed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: The last rites of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Sayanna were performed at the Maredpally crematorium here on Monday. He passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital due to prolonged illness.

The mortal remains of Sayanna were brought in a procession from his residence in Ashoknagar to his Secunderabad Cantonment constituency office at Karkhana and kept there for several hours. A large number of his supporters thronged the premises for a final glimpse and pay their respects.

Earlier, Ministers KT Rama Rao, A Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao and others consoled the family members and paid their last respects at the five-time MLA’s residence.