Secunderabad MLA G Sayanna passes away

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:25 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Sayanna passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Secunderabad on Sunday afternoon. He was 71.

Sayanna has been suffering from a kidney-related ailment for the last few months and was admitted in a private hospital three days ago after he complained of chest pain. His condition is said to have deteriorated on Sunday, leading to his sudden demise due to a cardiac arrest. He was born on March 5, 1951.

Sayanna started his political career with the Telugu Desam Party and won from the Secunderabad constituency in three consecutive elections held in 1994, 1999 to 2004, in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He lost to former Minister Shankar Rao in the 2009 elections. He won as the MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency again in 2014 on behalf of the TDP in the newly formed State of Telangana. Later, he joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and got re-elected as MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency in 2018.

He also served as as director of HUDA (Hyderabad Urban Development Authority) for six times in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He worked as the Chairman of the House Committee on Rehabilitation of Street Children in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Sayanna also worked as a member of the House Committee on Child trafficking.

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the sudden demise of Sayanna and recalled the long association with him. He extended his condolences to the family members. He said Sayanna had served the people of Secunderabad in various capacities and was rewarded by people who elected him as their MLA for five terms.

BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao extended his condolences to the family and friends of the Secunderabad Cantonment MLA on his sudden demise, and prayed that his soul rests in peace. He said the senior legislator was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well being of the people of Secunderabad Cantonment.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Ministers T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, S Niranjan Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and several other BRS legislators and leaders, extended their condolences over the demise of Sayanna.