Secunderabad railway station redevelopment works at brisk pace

The redevelopment works, at a cost of Rs.700 crore, commenced in April 2023 and aim for completion in 36 months (i.e., towards the end of 2025)

By C. Romeo Updated On - 4 August 2024, 06:31 PM

Redevelopment of Sec-bad Station

Hyderabad: The works are the Secunderabad railway station redevelopment, taken up on par with the airports, is going on at a brisk pace seeking to incorporate world-class amenities and modern aesthetics.

The redevelopment works, at a cost of Rs.700 crore, commenced in April 2023 and aim for completion in 36 months (i.e., towards the end of 2025).

Accordingly, the works, awarded to Girdharilal Construction, commenced simultaneously on both sides of the existing station building to ensure completion in stipulated time frame.

A temporary booking office was constructed in the place of existing booking office on the north-side for facilitating construction activity, without disrupting the passenger services.

Similarly, works for the new Railway Protection Force (RPF) building, structural and plumbing work have been completed. Now, other redevelopments including foundation and civil frame work were in progress.

According to the South Central Railway (SCR) officials, on the south-side, major work related to foundations has been completed, while the slab works of basement-1 and basement – 2 were completed.

The ground floor of the south-side will be the drop-off zone for the departing passengers, while basement -1 will be the pick-up zone for the arriving passengers this side. The basement – 2 will have parking facility for the vehicles and with a capacity to accommodate nearly 200 four-wheelers.

On the north-side, works for the construction of multi-level car parking (MLCP) are proceeding to spread out the facility over six floors. The construction work for a new foot over bridge towards Kazipet-end is also in progress.

The redeveloped station will have 26 lifts, 32 escalators and 2 travelators and multi-modal connectivity is being provided to the east and west metro stations as well as bus station.

Once completed, the station will have spacious roof plaza, cafeterias, recreational facilities, retail shops mainly promoting local products.

“The redevelopment works are being planned such that there is least inconvenience to the passengers. The progress of the work is being monitored continuously and instructions were given to undertake all construction works duly taking care of safety measures,” a senior SCR official said.

Highlights of the redevelopment project:

Well designed, with a horizon of 40-60 years

Spacious roof plaza/concourse.

All amenities at one place – retail, cafeterias, recreational

Smooth traffic flow, adequate parking facilities.

Segregation of arrival/departure passengers.

Clutter free and fully covered platforms and tracks

26 lifts, 2 travelators and 32 escalators.

Facilities for handicapped (Divyangan).

Certified Green Buildings

Solar energy and water conservation/recycling.