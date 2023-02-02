Secunderabad RPF rescues 27 children, six traffickers held

RPF teams along with Bachpan Bachao volunteers conducted searches in the train between Kazipet to Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force, Secunderabad division, on Wednesday rescued 27 children who were allegedly being trafficked into the State, and detained six alleged traffickers.

The children were rescued from Danapur Express in collaboration with NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan under Operation Action Against Human Trafficking (AAHT).

Based on specific inputs, the RPF teams along with Bachpan Bachao volunteers conducted searches in the train between Kazipet to Secunderabad.

The children were being brought to the city form Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh by the traffickers to be employed in local companies and workshops here.