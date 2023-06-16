Secunderabad’s Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra will be held on June 20

The Jagannath Rath Yatra procession at General Bazar, Secunderabad, coincides with the Rath Yatra at Jagannath Puri every year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust has been organising the Rath Yatra for the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subadra every year, coinciding with the Rath Yatra at Jagannath Puri. The Trust has been conducting the Rath Yatra regularly from the last 130 years from Jagannath Temple at General Bazar, Secunderabad.

The temple gates will be opened for Darshan from 6.15 am and closed by 1 pm. Thereafter, the Rath Yatra procession is scheduled to start from the temple at 4 pm and after passing through General Bazar, it is scheduled to be at MG Road from 6.30 pm – 10.30 pm, after which it will pass through the Hill street, Ranigunj and reach back the temple at around 4 am the following morning.

Purshottam Malani, Founder Family Trustee – Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust requested the devotees to note the timings and plan Darshan accordingly. “This year’s festival coincides with the centennial death anniversary celebrations of the founding trustee and family patriarch Dewan Bahadur Seth Ramgopal Malani, who is widely known for his philanthropic contributions to society,” he added.