Seed supply to local farmers will be priority: Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao said due attention should be paid to the availability of cotton seed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao

Hyderabad: The Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao on Wednesday wanted the department officials to initiate measures for ensuring hassle-free supply of seed to the farmers.

Reviewing the seed supply position in his Secretariat chambers, the Minister directed them to adopt a planned approach by assessing the seed requirement well in advance. He said due attention should be paid to the availability of cotton seed. Paddy and maize crops were grown extensively.

The Minister stressed that the seed export, if needed, can be minimised to meet the demand from the local farmers. Seed varieties sought by the farmers in the State can be procured from the other states too. The seed supply should be thoroughly monitored by officials concerned being in touch with the companies concerned, he said.

He made it clear that the companies without valid license and required infrastructure facilities trying to cash in on the demand by supplying substandard seed should be black listed. K Keshavulu, Managing Director, Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation also took part in the review.