Seerat Kapoor breaks silence on doing a special song in ‘Pushpa 2’

Seerat Kapoor puts an end to speculation that she will be featuring in a special song in the highly-anticipated film Pushpa 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 AM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Actor Seerat Kapoor finds herself at the centre of a swirling rumour mill. Speculation has been rife that she will be featuring in a special song in the highly-anticipated film ‘Pushpa 2’, starring Allu Arjun. However, Seerat puts an end to these rumours. The actor took to her social media to set the record straight.

Denying any truth to the rumours around her involvement in a song for ‘Pushpa 2’, the actor shared an Instagram story asserting that while she admires the film and its star, Allu Arjun, she has not been approached for any item number; rather, it was just two friends bumping into each other after a long time.

“Of late, there have been reports suggesting my involvement in Pushpa 2, particularly in an item song. I would like to clarify that these rumours are baseless and unfounded. While it is true that I recently bumped into my dear friend Allu Arjun, it was simply a pleasant encounter and we took a photo together. I have not been cast in the film and I am not performing an item song in it. I appreciate the enthusiasm and support but I kindly request everyone to refrain from spreading false information. Your continued encouragement means a lot to me and I will make sure to keep you all updated on my current projects through official announcements. Thank you all for your unwavering love, (sic)” she wrote.

Check out the story here: https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamseeratkapoor/3099425854494334980/

On the work front, Seerat will be seen as the lead in Dil Raju’s upcoming untitled film.