Seethakka underlines coordination between officials, elected representatives

She convened a marathon review meeting with Collectors and elected representatives of Adilabad, Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 06:32 PM

File photo

Adilabad: Panchayat Raj Minister D Seethakka underlined coordination between administration mechanism and public representatives to take up developmental activities and implement welfare schemes. She convened a marathon review meeting with Collectors and elected representatives of Adilabad, Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday.

Seethakka stressed the need to have coordination between the administration mechanism and public representatives and with an objective of welfare of public and growth. She told them to work in tandem to bring about a change in the lives of people and to ensure sufficient funds in budgetary allocations of the state.

The minister advised the officials and representatives to realise ideals of famous anthropologist Christoph von Fürer-Haimendorf who strove hard for the welfare of tribals in 1940s and 1970s. He told them to raise their understanding over the Indian constitution authored by Dr BR Ambedkar and to make sure that people get rights and provisions.

She asked the officials and elected representatives to enhance the pass percentage of Class X students and to address the drinking water crisis by conducting field visits. She told them to identify habitations prone to the severe scarcity of drinking water and to make alternative arrangements for three months. She instructed them to work hard for the growth of backward areas and to develop tribals.

Seethakka wanted them to prepare action plans to effectively implement developmental programmes and welfare schemes in erstwhile Adilabad district. She asked them to take steps to create roads, bridges, medical and healthcare facilities for interior parts. She provided suggestions and insights to officials of various departments in implementing the governmental initiatives.

She earlier visited Jangu Bai temple and offered prayers at the cave temple in Kota Parandoli village in Kerameri mandal. She was accorded a grand welcome by tribals on thronging the shrine for the first time.

MLAs G Vinod, Vedma Bojju, Kova Laxmi, P Harish Babu, Anil Jadav, Collectors Rahul Raj, Hemanth Borkade, Badavath Santosh, Ashish Sangwan, DFO Shiv Aasheesh Singh, Additional Collector B Rahul, Khusbu Gupta, Deepak Tiwari, Faizon Ahmed, and many other officials were present.