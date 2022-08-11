Selection list released for admissions into backlog vacancies at TSWREIS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:48 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: A selection list for Common Entrance Test-2022 conducted for admissions into backlog vacancies in Class VI, VII, VIII and IX in Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies for the academic year 2022-23 was released on Thursday.

Provisionally selected candidates should report to their respective selected institutions between August 12 and 20 along with all relevant certificates including caste, income, selection copy, TC and bonafide to complete admission formalities, according to a press release. For the selection list, visit the website www.tswreis.ac.in; http://www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in/