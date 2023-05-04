Selfie attempt: Three from Hyderabad drown in tank in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Relatives are crying at Sheik Khaisars body at Nenturu tank in Wargal Mandal of Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet: An attempt to take a selfie standing on the edge of a water body led to the tragic death of three persons, including a three-year-old child in Wargal in Siddipet district on Thursday.

According to the Wargal police, the three persons from Hyderabad drowned in the Nenturu tank in Wargal Mandal. The three were identified as Sheik Khaisar (26), his nephew Sheik Mustafa (03) and his cousin Mohammad Sohail (17). While Khaisar and Mustafa were residents of Yakutpura in Hyderabad, Sohail was a resident of Jagadgirigutta.

According to a complaint lodged by Mohammad Mehabub, Sohail’s father, the three along with their family members had reached Maktha Masanpally to attend a function.

Later, to unwind, they had gone to a tank near Nenturu, where Khaisar stepped inside the tank carrying Mustafa to take a selfie on his mobile phone. When they slipped into the water, Sohail attempted to rescue them and all three drowned. Neither Khaisar nor Sohail knew swimming.

The Wargal police have registered a case.

