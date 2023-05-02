Telangana: Woman killed in wall collapse in Siddipet

Badhnapuram Anusha was collecting iron waste from the walls when one of the walls collapsed on her

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Siddipet: A woman died after a wall collapsed on her at Gudatipally in Akkannapet Mandal on Tuesday.

Badhnapuram Anusha (30) of Meerzapur in the same mandal had visited the village to salvage iron waste from the walls of the buildings. The Gudatipally village was vacated as it would be submerged under the Gouravelly reservoir. Anusha was collecting iron waste from the walls when one of the walls collapsed on her. As she did not respond to her husband’s calls, he reached the place and found her dead.

The Akkannapet police have registered a case.

