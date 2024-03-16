Send more BJP MPs to Parliament, says Modi

Published Date - 16 March 2024

Hyderabad: Accusing Congress and BRS of destroying Telangana in the last ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the only way to come out of the clutches of these two parties and put Telangana back on the path of development was to send more BJP MPs to the Parliament.

Addressing a public meeting at Nagarkurnool on Friday, Modi said first the BRS party had destroyed the dreams of people of Telangana to develop the State in all the fields in the last ten years and now again the corrupt Congress had come to power in the State to stop the development. “It is the bad luck of the people of Telangana that first they trusted the BRS and now the Congress. Both the parties are two sides of a coin.

“Congress and BRS have shattered all dreams of Telangana. First, it was BRS’ ‘maha loot’ and now it is Congress’ ‘buri nazar’. For Congress, even 5 years are enough to destroy Telangana. They are anti-SC,ST and OBC. Expecting them to develop the State and bring changes in the lives of people is foolishness. Five years is enough for Congress to destroy Telangana,”he said.

Urging the people to vote for BJP in the ensuing elections, the Prime Minister said if more BJP MPs were sent to the Parliament from Telangana, the Congress government in Telangana cannot indulge in corruption as his government at the Centre would keep an eye on it. “If you send more BJP MPs to Lok Sabha, they will act as a bridge between the people of Telangana and me. I can hear your difficulties and needs faster through them. I assure you that I will serve you with utmost sincerity and resolve all your problems at the earliest. This is ‘Modi’s guarantee’ ,”he assured.

Stating that Telangana’s development had been his government’s priority from the beginning, Modi assured that he would continue to support the State’s development . Modi stated that people of the country have already announced the results even before the election dates are officially announced. “The election dates for Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be announced in Delhi in some time. However, people of the country have already announced the results even before the election dates are officially announced. The country has announced ‘abki baar 400 paar’, and the crowd here at Nagarkurnool is a testimony to that,” he said.

Raising the issue of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri, wherein pictures and videos showing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his wife and other ministers seated on a bench while Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu was seen sitting on a footstool during their visit to the temple, Modi said the incident shows the autocratic nature of upper caste leaders of Congress. “”Just because Bhatti belongs to a lower caste he was forced to sit on a lower stool, whereas other upper caste ministers sat on a higher bench. This itself shows how the Congress treats people belonging to weaker sections,”he said.