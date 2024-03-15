Hyderabad: PM Modi holds road show in Malkajgiri

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 07:48 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted his campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in the State with a road show in the Malkajgiri constituency on Friday. The 1.3 km roadshow from Mirjalguda crossroads to Malkajgiri crossroads saw a large number of BJP supporters and locals gathering on both sides of the roads.

BJP State President and Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate G Kishan Reddy and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat candidate Eatala Rajender accompanied him on the road show. The locals, including women and children, showered flowers on the Prime Minister during the roadshow amid playing of drums. Modi greeted people from his vehicle by waving at them.

The traffic was stopped in the entire area where the Prime Minister’s roadshow passed and diverted on alternate routes. Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at the Begumpet Airport on a special aircraft. His convoy passed through Begumpet, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO Plaza, St Johns Rotary, Sangeeth crossroads, Alugaddabavi, Mettuguda, Railway Hospital and Mettuguda Rotary, before starting his road show from Mirjalguda Junction to Malkajgiri cross road.

After the road show, the Prime Minister proceeded towards the Raj Bhavan where he would be staying overnight. On Saturday morning he would be addressing a public meeting at Nagarkurnool and again on March 18 he would address a rally at Jagtial.