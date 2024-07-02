Senior doctors in shock over Telangana govt’s decision to dissolve DPH&FW

Doctors questioned why there is a pressing need to do away with DPH&FW and merge with other health departments without any attempt at due diligence.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 10:13 PM

Hyderabad: Senior government doctors from Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) on Tuesday expressed shock over a proposal mooted by the State government to dissolve Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH&FW) and merge it under Directorate of Secondary Healthcare Services along with Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP).

“Employees under DPH&FW and TVVP have separate service rules and even there rules of promotions are different. How can the State government merge two different departments? Moreover, it is also quite surprising how such proposals are made even without discussing such vital issues with the stakeholders i.e. government doctors. Ultimately, it is the government doctors who will bear the brunt of such changes and surprisingly there is no attempt at consultation. We are still awaiting for some more clarity on the issue from senior health authorities,” Dr B Ramesh, president, TGDA, on Tuesday said.