Telangana: Govt accords permission to TVVP to engage 3,678 healthcare workers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government has accorded permission to Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) to engage 3,678 healthcare workers for providing 66 categories of services in healthcare institutions that come under TVVP jurisdiction from April, 1 to March 31, 2023 or till the actual need ceases or till the regular posts are filled-up.

Out of the 3,678 care givers, 1,308 will be on contract basis while 2,370 workers will be recruited on outsourcing basis. In a Government Order dated May 24, 2022, Secretary, Government of Telangana, D Ronald Rose said the Commissioner, TVVP can enter into fresh contract agreement with individuals on contract basis and a similar agreement with outsourcing agencies to engage persons for discharging duties on outsourcing basis.

