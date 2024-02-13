Senior IPS officer Apoorva Rao takes charge as new TSRTC Joint Director

Apoorva Rao, who was earlier posted as SP, CID, is a 2014 batch IPS officer from Hyderabad and previously worked as SP of Wanaparthi, Gadwal and Nalgonda districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer K Apoorva Rao took charge as the new Joint Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) at Bus Bhavan on Tuesday.

Apoorva Rao, who was earlier posted as SP, CID, is a 2014 batch IPS officer from Hyderabad and previously worked as SP of Wanaparthi, Gadwal and Nalgonda districts.

This is the first time that a woman IPS officer has been appointed as Joint Director of TSRTC.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, congratulating Rao thanked the government for appointing a woman IPS officer as Joint Director for the first time in the history of TSRTC, recognising the importance of the public transport system.

On this occasion, Apoorva Rao thanked the government for appointing her as a joint director, adding that she will ensure the Maha Lakshmi free bus facility scheme for women ambitiously introduced by the Telangana government is being implemented successfully and she will do her best to implement the scheme more effectively.

She said that she will support the growth of TSRTC which is making its mark in the country’s public transport system.