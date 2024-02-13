Now, book darshan tickets for Srisailam temple through TSRTC

The TSRTC officials said more than 1,200 darshan tickets will be available on a daily basis and this facility will be exclusively for those taking tickets in RTC buses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a MoU with Srisailam Devasthanam in Andhra Pradesh to offer the facility to book darshan tickets for Srisailam’s Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple to passengers travelling to Srisailam by RTC buses.

The RTC officials said more than 1,200 darshan tickets will be available on a daily basis and this facility will be exclusively for those taking tickets in RTC buses. The RTC officials said that there will be Rs 150, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 darshan tickets.

The RTC has recently introduced 10 super luxury AC buses which will be plying between Hyderabad and Srisailam. They will be available to passengers within a week. The fare in these buses is Rs.750 for adults and Rs.540 for children from Jubilee Bus Station. RTC has finalized Rs.700 and Rs.510 from MGBS.

Air-Conditioned buses will be available for passengers every 50 minutes and a super luxury bus every 20 minutes from Hyderabad to Srisailam.