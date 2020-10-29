Serendipity Arles Grant 2020 announces 10 grantees

Initiated through an open call earlier in the year by the Serendipity Arts Foundation and Les Rencontres d’Arles, supported by the French Institute in India, the grant Jury has shortlisted 10 applications from hundreds received

New Delhi: Serendipity Arles Grant (SAG) 2020 has closed in on 10 shortlisted grantees in the first stage of selection in South Asia’s largest grant for lens-based practitioners (photography/video/new media) from countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Initiated through an open call earlier in the year by the Serendipity Arts Foundation and Les Rencontres d’Arles, supported by the French Institute in India, the grant Jury has shortlisted 10 applications from hundreds received, bringing a close to the first stage of the grants.

Each of the shortlisted grantees will receive a grant of Rs 70,000. Along with receiving a part of the grant, these 10 shortlisted candidates will also be given the opportunity to showcase their work at the next edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival.

The 10 shortlisted grantees include Adira Thekkuveettil, Alisha Sett & Jaisingh Nageswaran, Ishan Tankha, Sathish Kumar, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Tenzing Dakpa, Vinayak Suresh (all from India), Nida Mehboob (Pakistan), Sadia Marium (Bangladesh), Yu Yu Myint Than (Myanmar).

The largest of its kind, the SAG was established this year with the aim of empowering artistes from the region, as well as extending a spirit of regional cooperation and representation by promoting cultural practices in South Asia.

At the next edition of Serendipity Arts Festival, the jury will unanimously declare the finalist from among the 10 previously shortlisted artistes, who would then receive a grant of RS 12 lakh to develop the project and show the final presentation at the Rencontres d’Arles, France, in 2022.

Smriti Rajgarhia, Director, Serendipity Arts Foundation & Festival, said, “Serendipity Arts Foundation is happy to announce the 10 shortlisted grantees for the SAG2020. We look forward to seeing their final work and to showcase their projects at the next edition of Serendipity Arts Festival. We are pleased about our collaboration with Rencontres d’Arles, an association which will help us support artistes from the South Asian region, and promote their work on a global platform.”