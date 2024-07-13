Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi joins Congress

Along with the BRS MLA, a few corporators also joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi with Chief MInister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: In yet another jolt to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi joined the Congress at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister formally welcomed the BRS MLA into the Congress fold by presenting the party scarf. Along with the BRS MLA, a few corporators, including Nagender Yadav from Serilingampally, Uppalapati Srikanth from Miyapur, Manjula Raghunath Reddy from Chandanagar and Narne Srinivas from Hydernagar, joined the Congress party.

The tally of BRS MLAs, who detected to Congress has now increased to nine.