Set aside politics, give farmers water: KTR to State Govt

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 08:36 PM

File Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked the State government to protect the interests of farmers by supplying water to standing crops. Setting aside politics, the government should provide water to agricultural fields before the farmers resort to extreme steps, he said.

Speaking at the Veernapalli mandal BRS meeting, Rama Rao said though it was possible to provide water to the crops, the Congress government was not doing so. Commenting on drought conditions in the state, he dubbed it a man-made drought created by the Congress government due to its inefficiency in water management.

The public still believe that they would have got water at any cost if K Chandrashekhar Rao was the Chief Minister, he said, adding that the BRS chief would have supplied water to farmers by completing the Kaleshwaram repair works as early as possible. When the BRS was in power, farmers used to get Rythu Bandhu assistance without delay. However, the situation has changed and farmers were unable to get the amount, Rama Rao said.

On Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rama Rao asked the people to give the highest majority to BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar if they wanted to teach a lesson to Bandi, who had not sanctioned a single rupee to Veernapalli. On the other hand, there were doubts on how Bandi Sanjay would speak in the parliament, where his attendance was only five per cent.

When he was MP, Vinod Kumar had adopted Veernapalli and developed it on all fronts. Remembering the past experience of why they should exercise their votes to Chandrashekhar Rao, people should elect Vinod Kumar, he said.