Vinod Kumar demands TS Govt to release Rs 200 crore worth pending bills by March 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 09:45 PM

BRS leader B Vinod Kumar addressing press conference in Sircilla on Friday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar demanded that the government release Rs 200 crore of pending bills of weavers by March 14. He warned to stage Maha Dharna along with thousands of weavers in Sircilla on March 15 if the government failed to clear pending bills. BRS working president KT Rama Rao will participate in the dharna, Vinod Kumar informed while addressing a press conference in Sircilla on Friday.

Earlier, weavers used to migrate to Sholapur, Surat, Bhiwandi and other places in the search of employment. In order to provide employment to weavers, the BRS government gave Rs 3,400 crore worth orders in ten years. Suicides among weavers were rampant from 2001 to 2008. In order to extend support to weavers, Rs 50 lakh was collected in Pochampalli and handed over to weavers by constituting a trust in 2008.

After coming to power in 2014, BRS government gave Rs 3,400 worth order under Bathukamma sarees, Ramzan, Christmas and RVM orders. On the other hand, Rs 36 crore was also provided under Yaran subsidy (10 percent). Another Rs 19 crore was also provided under Pinjara subsidy. However, the congress government was least bothered about the weaving community. Besides releasing pending bills, all the orders including Bthukamma sarees, Ramzan, and Christmas should be given immediately, he demanded.

